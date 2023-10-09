Ladipo Market remains closed – Lagos

•Aerial view of Ladipo Market, Mushin

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said that Ladipo Market has not been reopened, as it was yet to perfect some environmental and safety conditions, required before recommencing business activities.

Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made the clarification on Monday, noted that the market remained closed because it observed that its management had not fully met stipulated mandatory safety and environmental measures earlier outlined by the authority.

According to Gbadegesin, “Our primary concern is the safety of the people and environmental well-being at marketplaces.

“Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.”

He added that while several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume business, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities, once it passed the requisite safety audit.

Some of the reopened markets include: Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu in different parts of the state.