KWALE VARSITY: Ndokwa Nation commends FG, Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

The people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the approval for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale, the headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by Onotu Henry Okechukwu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ukwani on behalf of the elders and leaders of Ndokwa nation, Onotu Okechukwu noted that President Tinubu has sufficiently proven to the world that he is determined to improve on governance and set the ball rolling for the development of Nigeria devoid of sectional interest.

He said “Ndokwa nation had been in the doldrum of deliberate underdevelopment by successive governments in both pre and post independent Nigeria until this era of Renewed Hope being pivoted by the a core progressive leader, President Tinubu with the knack for massive development of the nation.

Also, the statement commended the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for his patriotism and show of love to Ukwani-speaking people of Delta State in his efforts at initiating the establishment of such citadel in Kwale, adding, “were it not for the sagacity of the then deputy Senate President, Ndokwa nation would have still remained disadvantaged till date.”

“Senator Omo-Agege,” according to Onotu Okechukwu, “it was he who muted the idea of an institution of such magnitude to be cited in Kwale, the first of its kind in the Niger Delta region and for this reason among others, the elders and leaders of Ndokwa nation are thankful to the Orogun, Delta State-born former lawmaker,” noting that, “he took quality representation beyond his primary Constituency for the betterment of other ethnic groups in a weird developmental drive.”

“Until recently,” Okechukwu noted, “the only government presence in the Federal Constituency was the Kwale Prison and police station,” a development, which he said “had retarded growth and development of the people making it the most marginalised ethnic nation in the Delta region.”

“The people of Ndokwa nation can not be less grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration for deeming it good to establish the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences on Ndokwa soil. We all know the direct impact of such institution in the life of the people and their immediate environment.

“In addition to the attendant economic activities that will possibly be the short-term gain, the educational growth and development of the people of that area it will also go a long way to promote other socio-economic benefits which includes but not limited to the employment of the teaming youths population of Ndokwa extractions,” Onotu Okechukwu, who doubles as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU stated.

“To the sceptics and doubtful minds amongst those he described as blind followers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who allegedly sees nothing good in the APC,” the vibrant Onotu Okechukwu, said “the time has come for a rethink particularly within the Ndokwa political establishment adding that politics goes beyond personal gains alone,” but rather, “we should seek the collective good of our people in better political platform like the APC. Even as the PDP continues to ride roughshod on our people, some selfish elements still queue behind a party that has no respect or honour for our nation for want of greed.”

Additionally, Onotu Okechukwu solicited for more attention for the Federal Constituency, stating that the establishment of the university should be seen as the beginning of good things to come stressing that the nation expects more from the government being the a Constituency that produces a chunk of the oil and gas resources on which the Nigerian state stands.

Specifically, the APC Chieftain wants the FG to provide electricity for the federal constituency, “having been in darkness across ages.”

He bemoaned the fate of the people of the area noting that Ndokwa soil has in its bowel the largest natural gas resources in West Africa yet, the people have remained in darkness while the gas from the area powers Abuja and other states in the country.

Recall that an October 20, 2023 – dated letter had published the approval of six newly established federal universities, including the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale.