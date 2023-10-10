Kunle Afolayan’s Ijogbon set to debut 13th October

By Enitan Abdultawab

Following the widespread acceptance and success of Anikulapo, Kunle Afolayan’s new movie, Ijogbon, is set to debut on the 13th of October.

The movie is co-produced by Tunde Babalola, the scriptwriter, as the duo as worked together on October 1, Mokaliki, The CEO and a few others.

Ijogbon follows the escapades of four teenagers who come across a bag full of diamonds but conceal it, an action they live to regret later.

Ijogbon, according to the movie director, shows the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs. Furthermore, the film depicts what life is like for teenagers in rural parts, and their aspirations for a better life, even if it means having to Japa (leaving the country).

The movie has a brilliant cast which includes Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Bolaji Amusan, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, and Adunni Ade and others

There are also young and aspiring actors such as Ruby Akubueze, Ojuolape Kayode, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa.