Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road: Reps urge FG to direct NDDC on completion

Following years of incompletion and abandonment of the 170 kilometers Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road which runs from Koko in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State to Epe in Lagos State, the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to as a matter of urgency direct the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and other related agency in charge of the completion of the project to do so in its 2024 Budget.

The House of Representatives gave the directive following the motion brought before it during Thursday, October 26, plenary by the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, in his motion, titled “Call To Complete The Construction Of the Koko- Ogheye-epe Road, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State”, explained that the Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road which spans 170 kilometers from Koko in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State to Epe in Lagos State was first conceived in 1955 by the defunct Niger Delta Development Board NDDB.



He noted that the project remained at the conception stage until 2009 when the federal government through the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC awarded the first phase of the contract spanning 15 kilometers to Levant Construction Company Limited.

The Warri Federal Lawmaker, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Aviation Technology, raised concern that the completion of the Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road project has suffered several setbacks due to inadequate funding by The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.



He explained further that the project when completed will open up avenues of employment for the teeming jobless youths in the surrounding areas as it would open a major network of interconnected communities in the riverine areas and enhance the agro fishery market as well as positively impact the socio-economic situation of the people and Nigeria as a whole.



Ereyitomi noted that the completion of the road will reduce the traveling distance between Delta State and Lagos State from over 7 hours to about 1 hour, and 30 minutes thereby enhancing commercial and economic relations and general development to the surrounding areas;



While also expressing dismay that despite the economic importance of Warri which is a major hub of oil and gas activities in Nigeria, the Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road project has not been given the priority attention it deserves, hence the call for intervention for a new sure possibility way forward.



The House of Representatives in its resolution urged the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC to make provisions for the completion of the Koko-Ogheye-Epe Road project in its 2024 budget estimates.



It also mandated the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC to ensure compliance.