Kogi Guber: SDP apologizes, passes vote of confidence in INEC

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has issued an apology to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its earlier criticism and lack of confidence in the electoral body.

Recall that ID Ijele, the Director of New Media of the SDP Governorship campaign team in Kogi, in a statement, alleged that SDP had gotten a report of some staff of INEC being lodged in the Kogi State Government House since on Wednesday, 18th October, 2023, with the aim of perpetuating electoral fraud.

Reacting, INEC, in a statement on social media platform X (formally known as twitter) described the claims as “fake news”

INEC said the three persons mentioned are not associated with the configuration of the BVAS machines and not even in Kogi State at the moment.

“Mr. Nicholas Ocholi is on his duty post in our Ondo State office in Akure. Ibrahim Egbunu is attending to a very close family member hospitalized in Abuja. Mohammed Adara retired last year and is no longer a staff of the Commission,” INEC said.

However, in a turn of events, a statement signed by Adejoh-Audu, at the weekend in Abuja, expressed trust and faith in INEC’s ability to conduct a free and fair governorship election in the state on November 11, 2023.

He observed that the party leadership had thoroughly analyzed the measures implemented by the commission to combat electoral fraud and are confident that the votes of the people will ultimately triumph.

Alhaji Ajaka, in a recent interaction with journalists, voiced his concerns about the state slowly slipping into anarchy due to the use of these thugs to incite tension.

He said he was still shocked that a thug was pursued into the bush and arrested by his security operatives last Wednesday night after a failed ambush turned out to be a serving Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Ajaka recalled with dread how he ran into a blockade by the thugs who opened sporadic gunfire on his convoy that Wednesday night but were repelled by his gallant security details who chased the thugs into the bush even as their kingpin, one Friday Makama a fugitive declared wanted by the Federal High Court escaped.

“I was shocked when the one caught in the bush started begging and crying out that he’s a police officer detailed to follow the thugs by his superior.”

“We know the outgoing governor is desperate and will compromise all those who are willing to be corrupted but the INEC measures against fraud and manipulation are too full proof for anyone to undermine.

” All our supporters should disregard any alarm of crooks reconfiguring BVAS devices. It’s just not possible. We have total confidence in the ability of INEC to secure our votes”, he said.