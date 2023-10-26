Kogi Guber: Arewa group warns against plans to scuttle election

By Fortune Eromosele

Ahead of the November 11 polls in Kogi, the Northern Emancipation Network, NEN, has warned against any form of electoral manipulation and called for vigilance.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Suleiman Abbah, called on all political parties to embrace peace and avoid any form of manipulation.

Abbah stated that the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in Kogi State have already been compromised due to allegations of undue influence and interference from powerful interests.

He stressed the need for vigilance and immediate action to prevent any breach of protocol. The NEN expressed its concern regarding the potential consequences of any form of manipulation and calls on all parties involved to take notice of the development.

The group emphasized the importance of identifying and holding accountable those responsible for any breach of protocol during the elections.

NEN requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the extent of complicity of officials within his government in this scheme.

The group implores the president to take action and call upon these individuals to desist from their actions.

“This will demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

“The NEN sternly warns the collaborators involved in this dubious political agenda to immediately halt their actions. Failure to do so will result in their exposure to the public.

“The unfolding situation in Kogi State demands immediate attention, and the call for vigilance and accountability is a necessary step towards ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

“President Tinubu’s intervention is crucial in addressing these concerns and upholding democratic values. It is imperative that all stakeholders work together to prevent any breach of protocol and protect the democratic rights of the people of Kogi State. The NEN also reminds all parties involved that blame for any breach of protocol during the election will ultimately lie with those responsible,” Abbah said.