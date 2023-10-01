Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo guber: APC set to pocket victory on landslide – Obidike

As Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states are getting ready for their gubernatorial election billed to hold by November, APC chieftain and member of the Imo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council (NGCC), Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured that the All Progressives Congress party will lead at the polls.

Hon Obidike made this statement while addressing some journalists at Owerri during the inauguration of the National Campaign Council. He made it clear to the opposition that APC is leaving no stone unturned in securing resounding victory.

Citing the credible performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, Hon Obidike said that the Imolites enjoy the good governance of the share prosperity of Hope. He maintained that the opposition are afraid as there’s no loophole found in the government of Sen. Hope Uzodinma. He equally assured electorates to be ready to enjoy more dividends of good governance under APC.

Reacting to the party’s preparedness for Bayelsa polls, Hon Obidike said that APC won the last Bayelsa guber election but was shortchanged at the court. He maintained that Bayelsa people are still willing to vote for APC and the love for APC is fueled by the Abysmal performance of Gov. Diri in the past 4 years. He said that HE. Tim Sylva has earned the support of Bayelsa voters owing to his performance and governor. Obidike opined that the victory of APC in Bayelsa won’t be a surprise.

In the same vein, the APC chieftain praised the performance of Kogi State Governor especially in Infrastructure and security. He equally gave a thumbs up to the candidature of Ahmed Ododo who is a quintessential leader and commander of good governance. He is optimistic that the party will win. He cited the party’s performance in the last general election where APC had a victorious outing.

Hon Obidike told the opposition to fulfill all righteousness by campaigning, as APC is going to have a landslide victory in the upcoming November guber elections.