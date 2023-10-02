Kogi APC calls on security agencies to ensure justice for slain supporter

From left — Deputy Director General, Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, Kogi Central, Haddy Ametuo; Director, Media and Publicity/Spokesman for the Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo; Deputy DG, Kogi East, Rabiu Alfa; and Deputy DG Kogi West, Funsho Olumoko, during the inaugural press briefing of the Council, in Lokoja, on Monday.

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress Governorship Campaign Council has called on security agencies to fish out those responsible for the killing of a harmless female supporter of the party in Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the people of Kotonkarfe and Kogites in general, the Campaign Council said the Social Democratic Party, SDP, rally in which the woman was allegedly murdered by thugs, was a satanic ambush on the peace-loving people of Kotonkarfe.

The Director, Media and Publicity/Spokesman of the Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke at the inaugural press briefing of the Council on Monday, noted that those “who threatened to kill and went ahead to kill have undoubtedly declared war on the Nigerian state” and must face the law.

He said while the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, had remained uncompromisingly committed to an issue-based campaign, devoid of violence, ethnocentric narratives or divisive tendencies, the Campaign of the SDP had been divisive and inciting.

According to the Campaign Council, Yakubu’s statements have been unguarded, inflammatory and acidic, and even the security agencies and well meaning Nigerians have taken note of this.

The Council, however, called on APC supporters to remain calm, noting that it was sure that the security agencies would not allow killers to walk freely without consequences.

The Kogi APC Campaign Council urged the public to do independent surveys on the strength of candidates jostling for the governorship seat in the state, saying an objective poll would reveal that the SDP candidate, even among those contesting from Igala land, was nowhere near the top contenders.

“The reason is that the good people of Igala land, having followed his activities over the years, and knowing that he lacks the capacity to represent them, would rather go with responsible candidates,” the Council said.

Fanwo said the SDP candidate would be thoroughly defeated at the polls.

The Council stated, “The initial statement of the Police authorities have been reassuring. There must be justice for the murdered soul. It is high time Kogites called the blood-sucking campaign of the SDP to order.

“Elections are won on the ballot and not via the bullet. Even in the face of glaring provocation, our party and our campaign will remain peaceful and play according to the rules of the game.

“The unguarded, inflammatory and acidic statements of from the SDP have not gone unnoticed.” What is of surprise to us is how he gets away after calling a whole ethnic group “a common enemy”. He also said they were ready for violence.”

Fanwo also pointed out that the attention of the Council had been drawn to calls by those he described as hired guns, for the Director General of the Campaign Council to resign his appointment, citing divisive reasons.

He said the Campaign Council DG, Prince Shaibu Audu, had already made clear, his commitment to executing a campaign that would usher in the Ododo era of consolidation and continuity.

“No amount of ethnic parroting can distract the politically sagacious Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, from the historic task ahead.

“His late father, Prince Abubakar Audu, was committed to a united, prosperous and peaceful Kogi State. The Director General is only following his footsteps,” he said.