Kogi 2023: We’ve a good candidate, eschew violence – Gov. Bello tells APC supporters

Kogi’s Gov. Yahaya Bello on Saturday admonished supporters of his All Progressive Congress (APC) to eschew violence as the party has a good candidate in Usman Ododo for the Nov. 11 governorship election.

Bello gave the charge in Kabba at the party’s campaign rally where he said the APC and Ododo would win the election with the support of God.

“Don’t abuse anybody in this race because we have a good gubernatorial candidate in Usman Ododo, who by God’s grace shall win the Nov. 11 election.

“All that matters to us as APC members and supporters is how to market Ododo and his running mate for victory at the poll.

“We’re entrusting the future of Kogi in the hands of Ododo and his running mate and so we should be very ready to deliver them on the day of election.

“We are after the growth and development of Kogi and will ensure that APC wins the election for continuity and consolidation on my achievements,’’ Gov. Bello said.

He charged that violence and crisis would not do anyone any good and enjoined APC members and supporters to be peaceful in their conduct for a successful election.

“Let us disappoint our enemies and opponents by our calmness and maturity which will also neutralise their hostility against us,’’ he admonished.

Bello tasked security agencies to be professional in the performance of their duties to keep the peace in Kogi before, during and after the governorship election.

Chairman of the Ododo Campaign Council, the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu, addressed the rally earlier.

He urged the people of Kabba and the entire Kogi West Senatorial District to turn out en-masse and vote for Ododo for continuity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally witnessed the receipt of defectors from opposition parties including those of African Democratic Party (ADC)