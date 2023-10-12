Kelly Lyon bags Outstanding Leadership Awards

The Young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs (YAPE-AFRICA) have conferred music executive and realtor Kelly Lyon with the Julius Nyerere Pan-African Leadership Prize as the 2023 JULIUS NYERERE OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR, the award was presented by President Engr. Abel Okewu.

Lyon who is the founder of Spiritual Entertainment, in an interview with The Guardian, said the new recognition could not have come at a better time when he is currently working with youths across many divides to bring about positive change.

Accompanying the President of YAPE were Mr Osisiogu Osikenyi, President of All African Students Union (AASU), Oli Bedane Wako, President, of Ethiopian Higher Education Institutions Students Union (EHEISU), and a delegation of other young Africans from Nigeria, Ethiopia and The Gambia.

They all came together in Lagos Nigeria to induct Mr Kelly Lyon into The Julius Nyerere Leadership Hall of Fame recognising his immense and laudable contribution to the betterment of the lives of the people of Africa and beyond.