Keeping traffic local: IXPN targets 1trn bytes per second after hitting 500

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has grown the peak Internet traffic on its infrastructure from 300Gbps last year to 500 Gbps this year, with an ambitious move to increase the traffic to 1 terabyte by the end of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of IXPN Mr. Muhammed Rudman who disclosed this, said the milestone was achieved due several global and local content providers who are now exchanging traffic locally via the exchange point.

He said IXPN has over 120 connected members, which includes some of the global content networks such as Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, as well as all Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other network operators in the country.

“We are delighted to report that IXPN has passed the 500 Gbps peak local Internet traffic threshold. This is attributed to the deployment of robust infrastructure in all our locations across the country, with little or no downtime throughout our years of operation,” the statement read.