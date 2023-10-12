Kebbi: NCC warns subscribers against use of pre- registered sims

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian communication commission, NCC, has warned consumers in Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole to desist from using pre-registered sims.

Director, Consumer Rights Department of the Commission, Malam Alkasim Abubakar Umar gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi during the sensitisation campaign on customers rights to their service providers tagged “Telcom Consumer Conversation Village Square Dialogue”.

He further warned sim vendors across the country to henceforth stop issuing pre-registered sims to subscribers because it is a criminal offence which attracts jail term to anyone caught in the act, he noted that those who buy pre-registered sims risk being mistakenly arrested.

On consumer rights, Umar admonished Nigerians to stop the habit of leaving mobile service providers to God over poor services such airtime theft, disturbing text messages and unauthorised subscription saying such complaints should be directed to the commission for immediate action. H e provided a code for the cancellation of all unwarranted subscriptions as 622 for direct contact with NCC to cancel all unwarranted subscriptions from service providers.

He added that, “Consumers have the right to report any mobile network provider who fails to resolve customers complaint channeled through the customer care by using same code 622. As soon as toll free call is made to NCC, it will sanction or fine the defaulting service provider.”

While urging consumers to seek help from the commission he said at least 120m Nigerians now use phones.