Kcee, Yinka Davies, others to perform at AMAA 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

‘Limpopo’ crooner Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee alongside Camido, songstress Yinka Davies and Zadok Aghalengbe, a contestant in the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol are poised to thrill guests at this this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards,AMAA, scheduled to hold this Sunday, in Lagos.

This was disclosed by AMAA 2023 technical head, Kingsley James, while in a chat with the newsmen.

The award, with the theme ‘Renaissance: Legacy in motion’, comes up at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the preparations for the show, James said, “the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe lives on in our heart, hence, our determination to deliver an experience reminiscent of her presence this year.”

This announcement was coming after AMAA Chief Operating Officer, Tony Anih also announced the trio of Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Richard Ato Turkson as the hosts for the 19th edition of AMAAs.

Anih confirmed that popular Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis will be attending this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a member of the Board of AFA, owners of AMAA, said the awards ceremony will surpass attendees and industry practitioners’ expectations.

“It’s been a long time coming for AMAA and the 19th edition is special and dear to us as a board and members of the family. We would be honouring our beloved sister, who was passionate about AMAA, the industry and Africa till her death and we would be giving a tip of what is to be expected at the 20th edition,.”Anyiam-Osigwe said.