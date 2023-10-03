Kano seals clinic for breach of rules

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) has sealed off a health facility, Reach Clinic for noncompliance with the law establishing the agency and standard operation guidelines.

The Director General of the Agency, Prof. Salisu Ahmad announced the sealing off of the facility after leading the enforcement on the clinic situated in Gyadi-Gyadi quarters in Kano metropolis.



In a statement by the Information Officer, Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Director General said the facility was sealed off because it was opened before completing the documentation and guidelines laid down by the PHIMA, necessary for opening any private health institution.



The statement reads, “The DG stated that the information the clinic presented to the Agency was totally contrary with the record they have in possession regarding the hospital when they were invited for discussion.

“He noted with dismay the fact that the staff names the Reach clinic submitted to the PHIMA as their registered staff were not even in the state so much that some are no longer working with the clinic.

“Unfortunately, the doctors we got working at the time of our arrival at the hospital were not the ones whose names were given to us. In view of this, we deem it pertinent to close the clinic until they abide by all the rules and standard operation guidelines because they are not even permitted to start operations.

“He recalled that the law of the PHIMA that empowers it to oversee activities of the private health institutions has stipulated it that, for any centre to be opened, it must come to the Agency to complete the required documentation regarding its staff and the activities it is going to undertake.

“The DG added that with all these, such a centre wouldn’t be allowed to start operation until when the Agency goes and examine as well as assess the information submitted to them and become satisfied with.

“Reach clinic just go ahead and open the hospital without our permission despite the lapses they have. That is why we sealed off the clinic. It will remain closed until we are given the genuine information that we require and become convince with.

“The DG pointed out that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is much concern with the health of the people of the state, maintaining that the Governor is so committed and determined to see that the healthcare system is robust and standardized.

“He noted that since coming on board, His Excellency is being up and doing towards fulfilling the promises he made on health sector and the commitment is yielding positive results as people can attest to.

“If our amiable Governor can deny himself sleep in the night and goes out supervising health facilities what of us he entrusted to steer the wheel of healthcare system of the state? We must also not relent. We must work hard to complement to this noble effort of our leader.

“On this note, I want to call on private health institutions in the state to ensure they are operating in accordance with the standard guidelines and laws establishing the PHIMA. We will surely not hesitate to close any clinic that fails to follow due process,” the statement however reads.