Kano offers job, hajj slot to casual worker who returned missing $16,000

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has offered full employment to a casual staff of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dayyabu Haladu, who returned missing $16,000 during the last hajj operations, in the state.

The governor also offered him a special gift of N1 million and automatic slot for the forthcoming hajj exercise.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said: “As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home, this gentleman managed to return the lost money worth over N15 million. It shows how this person has the fear of Allah, and he deserves to be celebrated.”

Governor Yusuf called on the people of Kano to maintain the hard earned reputation of the state by showcasing the good virtues of trust worthiness, self discipline and contentment so that they can live a happy life.

In his response, Haladu said returned the lost money to the authority for the fear of God, saying “it is not proper to use what does not belong to him despite current economic status.”

He expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the gesture, adding that “it is the most joyful moment of my life.”

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has also promised to extend the state government support to the tricyclist Auwalu Salisu who also returned a missing N16million in the state, saying their behaviours are showing increased “level of trustworthiness by the people of Kano, which is projecting the good image of the state.”