Kano Mass Wedding: Photos of beds, wardrobes, others for 1,800

Household items given to couples are seen beside brides at the venue of a wedding reception at the Kano state governor’s office after taking part in a mass wedding at the central mosque in Kano city, Kano State, Nigeria, on October 14, 2023. – The mass wedding is sponsored by the Kano State government in Nigeria to help widows and divorcees get remarried. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

Kano State government, last Friday, officiated the mass wedding of no fewer than 1,800 couples.

The mass wedding held at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

It was graced by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso and other prominent personalities.

Below are photos from the event, by Kola Sulaimon/ AFP:

A bride dressed in red robe, looks on at the venue of a wedding reception at the Kano state governor’s office after taking part in a mass wedding at the central mosque in Kano city, Kano State, Nigeria on October 14.

The grooms dressed in white robes and red caps walk on the street of Kano to attend the wedding reception.

Household items given to couples .

An envelope containing the dowry for 1,800 brides.

Families and government officials sits inside the Kano Central Mosque to conclude the Islamic rites of solemnisation of the wedding.

Household items given to couples are seen beside brides at the reception venue.

Grooms dance at the Kano City square after attending the mass wedding reception.