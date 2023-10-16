Kano Mass Wedding: Photos of beds, wardrobes, others for 1,800
Household items given to couples are seen beside brides at the venue of a wedding reception at the Kano state governor’s office after taking part in a mass wedding at the central mosque in Kano city, Kano State, Nigeria, on October 14, 2023. – The mass wedding is sponsored by the Kano State government in Nigeria to help widows and divorcees get remarried. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)
Kano State government, last Friday, officiated the mass wedding of no fewer than 1,800 couples.
The mass wedding held at the Emir of Kano’s palace.
It was graced by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso and other prominent personalities.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.