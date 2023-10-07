Kano: INEC denies withdrawal from appeal, punishes Legal Officer

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has denied withdrawing from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano governorship election petition case.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its committee on Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement Saturday in Abuja.

He said the commission’s legal officer, who purportedly withdrew from the case, has been reprimanded.

He said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports based on a letter written by the Legal Officer of our Kano State office indicating that the Commission had withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.

“We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorized. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

“The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly.

“We have, therefore, instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”