Kano govt to FG: Intervene on deplorable condition of dams

Gov Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to intervene on the deplorable condition of dams in the state which have been in existence for over 40 years without maintenance.

The Governor made the appeal when he received the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev who was on a working visit to the state.

Governor Yusuf represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo said the state government has already carried out frantic efforts to put the dams in shape but also solicited the intervention of the Federal Government.

He described the appointment of the Minister as a square peg in a square peg which raised hope and lots of expectation for revolution in the sector.

According to him, “Kano has over 21 large and small scales dam for irrigation purposes that were designed to provide enough food, cash crop, employment, adequate drinking water for the populace, and as well provide recreational facilities has over the years attracted agro allied industry to the state.

“The dams were constructed for over 40 years ago, and now dotted with technical and structural impairment, loss vegetation cover on the embankment, distilling, yet we intervened in our little to stem the tide.

“Despite our intervention on these legacy projects to address the challenges, Kano at this moment needs the intervention of the federal government to compliment the effort on the ground.

“We have released funds for the rehabilitation of Tiga, and two other dams to stem the tide. There are noticeable cracks in the Bagauda dam, and a Committee of experts was dispatched to advise on how to put it in proper shape. Challawa Gorge Dam, Tiga Dam, Kafin Chiri Dam, and Thomas Dam require distilling.

“We thank Mr. President for putting a square peg in a square hole which of course has raised a lot of expectations from the public as we expect a revolution in that Ministry because this is the first time a person of your status is being appointed, you are a Professor not just water engineers,” Governor Yusuf however stated.

On his part, the Minister, Engr. Joseph Utsev said the federal government is committed to improving the water sector towards boosting and reviving the economy of the country.

“We are actually here to principally familiarize ourselves with the activities of the river basin which is a parastatal under the ministry. The nationwide tour to the river basin can afford us on the spot assessment of the projects, programmes and challenges confronting our river basin. My vision is to strengthen their capacity building and increase funding to increase their capacities and see how we can throw to expansion of different components that they have on ground.

“We are trying to see how we can have a good synergy and augument what the state government is doing to boost water and agriculture and now build on the new hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boost the nation’s economy,” Engr. Utsev stated.

In the same vein, the Minister visited the palace of Emir of Kano and afterwards proceeded to Hadejia Jumare River Basin Development Authority office where he inspected ongoing projects and commissioned projects executed.