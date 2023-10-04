Kano Govt declares Wednesday public holiday

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has declared Wednesday, Oct, 4, as public holiday to commorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon him.



This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Baba Dantiye on Wednesday in Kano.



Dantiye said that the governor urged the people to use the occasion to reflect on the teachings of the noble Prophet and imbibe them in their daily affairs.



He also urged the people to pray pervently for peace and prosperity to reign in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.



“We pray to Allah to see us through this tough period and bless us with bumper havest in this rainy season and the coming dry farming season, ” he said.