Kano Governorship: Gov Yusuf approaches Appeal Court

By Bashir Bello

KANO Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the tribunal judgment that sacked him as the Governor.



The Governor in a 35 page notIce of appeal dated 2nd October, 2023 filed through his party, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP wants the court to set aside the tribunal judgment and affirm him as the winner of the March 18th governorship election.

Governor Yusuf dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment presented a 23 grounds for the Appeal Court to set aside the judgment.

Ground 18 among the grounds reads: “the tribunal erred in law when it relied on Section 71 and 63 of the Electoral Act, 2022 to nullify the ballot papers by which a total of 165,616 votes were deducted from the votes of Appellant’s candidate thereby reducing the lawful votes of the Appellant’s votes of 1,019,602 and thereby wrongly declaring petitioner’s candidate as the winner of the election, whereby the petitioner’s right to fair hearing is denied”.



Recalled that the tribunal had ruled in favour of the All Progressive Congress candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as winner of the election.