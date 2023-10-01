Kano gov poll: Nigerians in London fault Tribunal judgment, demand justice 

By Dapo Akinrefon

Some Nigerians, on Sunday, stormed the High Commission in London, the capital of the United Kingdom demanding a just and fair Kano governorship election trial just as they faulted the recent judgment delivered by the Kano State Election Tribunal concerning the 2023 election.

The placard-carrying Nigerians protest alleged interference of National Chairman of the the All Progressive Congress, APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje in the Kano governorship election petition tribunal.

The protesters converged at the Nigerian embassy in London, on Sunday morning, to demand justice and fairness from the APC ruling government.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: ‘The Independence of a country depends on the Independence of its judiciary’, ‘Kano must not be robbed, Tinubu should allow Justice to prevail in Kano’, ‘Kano People’s Mandate Must be Allowed, No More Unjust Rulings: Abba’s Mandate must not be stolen’, and ‘Election Tribunals Must Be Just and Fair—the Kano case must not be an exception” among others.

The convener of the protest, Dr Aminu Bello told journalists at the event that they were at Nigeria’s embassy in London to protest the recent judgment delivered by the Kano State Election Tribunal concerning the 2023 election, a judgment that has raised serious questions about its fairness and has ignited a call for justice to be served.

He, however, noted that the recent development in Kano State has cast a shadow of doubt over these fundamental democratic principles.

Bello said: “We want to emphasize a crucial point: it is only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that has the legal authority to cancel votes, not tribunal judges.

“The judiciary’s role is to interpret the law and ensure justice is served, not to alter the will of the people expressed at the ballot box.

“We firmly believe that justice must be blind and that the rule of law must prevail in all circumstances.

“The recent judgment has raised questions about whether justice has truly been served in this instance. We call upon all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation, to rise and fight for justice.”

While he stayed that democracy thrives on the diversity of political voices and the competition of ideas, he stated that Nigeria should never be reduced to a one-party system; as according to him the strength of its democracy lies in a vibrant multi-party system where all citizens have a fair chance to express their choices and aspirations.

He noted that the mandate given to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf by the Kano State people must be upheld and respected.

“We urge all Nigerians to engage in peaceful, lawful, and constructive ways to demand transparency and accountability in the Kano State electoral tribunal case. We equally call upon civil society organizations, political parties, and the international community to closely monitor the situation in Kano State and ensure that justice is served, and the Kano votes must not be stolen.

“We also urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the election tribunal’s judgment to ascertain its fairness and punish any judge who is found to be compromised,” he said.