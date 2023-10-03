Kano: DSS arrests lady threatening suicide bomb attack on VP, Ganduje, lead Judge, Gawuna

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have arrested a lady, Firdausi Musa Ahamadu, threatening suicide bomb attack on some personalities whom she felt allegedly played one role or the other in determining the Kano Tribunal Judgment which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.

PSome of her targets include: the tribunal’s lead Judge, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC Governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and popular Hausa singer, Rarara.

Firdausi who spoke in Hausa language throughout in a 3:04 minutes Tik-tok viral video threatened that if the persons were assembled in a place, she is ready to sacrifice her life to go in their midst to commit suicide bomb.

According to her, “I volunteer to sacrifice my life to commit suicide bomb with the persons attempting to upturn Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory.

“If they are assembled in a place I will go in their midst and detonate the bomb,” Firdausi said.

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the DSS who pleaded anonymity however confirmed that the actress has been arrested and to be arraigned before the court of law for the threat and derogatory statements against the personalities.