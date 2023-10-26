Kano: Abba Burakita, 40 other influential youths surrender to police

The Kano State Police Command has received one Abba Burakita and 40 influential youths who surrendered themselves and their weapons to the Police in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Thursday.

“Abba Burakita alongside the forty (40) submissive influential youths currently under the custody of police command undergoing security profiling,” he said.

CP Gumel called on anyone with a complaint against Abba Burakita to report at the office of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) domiciled at the office of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano.

Gumel, appreciating the friendship gesture by the good people of the state, also thanked everyone for their prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

He advised residents to complement the efforts of the police by coming out with useful information that could aid the command in apprehending criminal elements in the state.