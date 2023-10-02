Kalu, Uzodinma synergize to root out insecurity in S/East

.as Deputy Speaker backs Imo Gov’s reelection bid

By Gift ChapiOdekina



The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has thrown his weight behind the efforts of the south east governors in rooting out insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu Kalu made the commitment in Owerri, Imo State where he joined the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to the thanksgiving service at Catholic Church Assumpta Cathedral to commemorate the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma had in his remarks at the service called for forgiveness and reconciliation amongst the people, assuring that insecurity in the State would soon be wiped out.

Speaking afterwards, Kalu acknowledged the efforts of the governor who is also the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum as well as the Chairman, All Progressives Governors’ Forum, saying Uzodinma has shown visible leadership in the State.

Calling for unity and patience on the part of the people, the Deputy Speaker revealed that his journey to Owerri was to essentially synergize with the governor amongst others to strengthen out measures to effectively tackle the growing security challenges in the South East which he said has been a major concern of the leaders from the region especially within the fold of the ruling APC.

Kalu also pledged his support to the reelection bid of the governor, stressing that with the people-oriented projects and other laudable programmes seen across the State, Uzodinma’s second term was assured.

The Deputy Speaker later joined Governor Uzodinma to Ndubuisi Kanu (Heroes) Square, Owerri for the Independence Day Parade.

He also participated in the cutting of the Independence Day cake and the releasing of the pigeons which symbolized unity and peace in the south east region.