Kalabari monarch: Seriake Dickson, Asari Dokubo, others named members of burial c’ttee

Omeiza Ajayi

The regent of Kalabari kingdom of Rivers state, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill has inaugurated the central working committee alongside the subcommittee chairmen and secretaries for the burial of the longest-serving Monarch in Rivers State, King (Prof.) T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom.

Chairman of the central committee, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill in a statement said the event which took place in Buguma, Asari Toru local government signalled the commencement of activities for the burial of the late monarch.

He listed Chief David T. Briggs as co-Chairman of the inaugurated committee, Dr. Tammy Danagogo as Alternate Chairman I, Dr. Dax George Kerley as Alternate Chairman II and Prof. Victor Omuaru as Secretary.

Others are Chief Emi Membere Otaji, Chairman, Finance Committee; Sir. Opunabo Inko -Tariah; Chairman Media and Publicity; Sen. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Hon Igo Aguma; Sen. Seriake Dickson; Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari; Rtd Navy Capt. Ibim Princewill; Alhaji Nasiru Danu; Mrs. Betsy Godwin Obaseki and Mr. Segun Owolabi.

Speaking after the inauguration, the regent of the kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill said he is expecting maximum commitment with a view to having a pan-Kalabari nation burial ceremony.

According to him, the burial celebration will foster peace and unity among Kalabari people and Ijaws in general.

Son of the late monarch and chairman of the burial committee, Prince Tonye Princewill also said the burial will demonstrate unity, peace and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the kingdom. He said though it was a sad reality, he took heart in the knowledge that the King had lived a good life and left a legacy that will serve as a template for us to live.

Co-Chairman of the burial committee Chief Briggs said he was looking forward to the responsibility even as he expects the entire Kalabari nation to now participate fully with a view to having a befitting burial for the late monarch.

He commended the work done so far and said it was very clear that the Kingdom was awake.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, D. B. Kaladokubo on his part assured that he would ensure that Christians in Rivers state turn out to honour a King who was truly deserving.

The burial is fixed for the 29th and 30th of November.