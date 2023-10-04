KADPOLY Quarters Disputes: ASUP chairman alleges plot to disband Union, sack him

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter, Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi has alleged that the KADPOLY management is planning to sack him and as well disband the Union over his role to stop alleged illegal sales of staff housing units and surrounding parcels of lands.

In a statement he issued onWednesday,Jibrin Abdullahi maintained that against all known traditions; the resort to scapegoating him for actions taken in his capacity as Chapter Chairman only showed clearly that, the mission was to finally issue him a sack letter.

He expressed that he was isolated and singled out of a cause vigorously and overwhelmingly pursued by KADPOLY ASUP members in their majority.

ASUP had engaged the KADPOLY management over the sale of staff quarters, saying it was a clear breach of government’s directive since the Ministry of Education had directed the stoppage, alleging it was jettisoned by the management.

The ASUP chairman stated that the Union’s corporate existence at the Chapter has been serially violated, with impunity promoted to the level of management’s instigation, recognition and open endorsement of a factional leadership, to break the Union’s solidarity.

ASUP in the statement alleged that a factional group in the Union was created to disrupt activities of the original Union within the Campus , despite several disclaimers on the factional group by the National body of ASUP.

“It is with grave concern that, I am returning to call the attention of the federal government, on behalf of the entire academic staff of Kaduna Polytechnic, about the sustained crackdown on the Union which has now assumed a more diabolic dimension, targeting the leadership, personally.”

“You may wish to recall our previous engagements earlier in the year, raising concerns about the illegal sales of staff housing units and their accompanying surrounding parcels of lands.”

“Our follow up engagement with you was to the extent of calling for an audit of the entire housing units and details of those who benefitted as illegal buyers. Our contention at the time was the clear breach of government’s categorical directive regarding the sales, and to intimate you of the letter from the Ministry of Education, directing the stoppage, which was equally jettisoned by management.”

“We also intimated you of the Union’s pursuit of legal interpretation of the matter in a suit filed before the High Court.”

“Between then and now, the already congested main campus in Tudun Wada has been further constrained with congestion in the execution of funded infrastructure where land is scarce for the school’s broadening heritage, but sadly available for grabs by a monolithic, opportunistic selected few.

“Following the emergence of the illegal faction, the intended objective immediately translated in a letter by management dated 4th May, 2023 suspending all Union activities within the Campus. It is worthy of note that, the National body has severally issued a disclaimer on the factional group, including clarifying to management in a letter dated 8th May, 2023 clarifying and affirming the mandate of the duly recognized elected leadership of the Chapter.”

“The EXCO, unrelenting, continued with its activities outside the institution, following clarification by the national body and in furtherance of its compliance to stay further action on the issue of the illegal sales.

“It was on this basis that the union convened its annual ASUP Sport Fiesta and Health walk, using the facilities of L.E.A Primary School Chawai Road and Government Day Secondary School Maimuna Gwarzo, outside the Institution.

“In the same vein, the EXCO notified of a Congress Meeting proposed to hold at Arewa House, to address matters of staff welfare and issues of general interest. The meeting however did not hold as concerns were raised about possible security breach.

The Rector.of KADPOLY could not be reached for comments at tine of filing the report.