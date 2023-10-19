Juve offer ‘full support’ to Fagioli after gambling ban

Juventus gave their full backing to Nicolo Fagioli on Thursday after the Italy international was hit with a lengthy ban for gambling on football matches.

Fagioli was suspended for seven months on Tuesday after agreeing a plea-bargain with the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) disciplinary tribunal, a ban which began on Thursday following the official publication of the ruling.

In a statement, Juve underlined their “full support in facing up to this challenge” for Fagioli, who had five months shaved off a year-long sentence on the proviso he undergo treatment for gambling addiction.

The 22-year-old also has to take part in at least 10 public meetings at amateur sports associations and both local football federation and gambling addiction recovery centres according to a FIGC programme.

Juve said the club would “provide the necessary support to complete the treatment plan” and confirmed that Fagioli would return to the team set-up once he has served his worldwide ban.

Italian media report that Fagioli has run up three million euros of debts from gambling on illegal platforms, a crime for which he will also have to answer in the criminal courts, most likely with a small fine.

Fagioli could have been banned for as long as three years had he not struck a deal with the FIGC’s disciplinary authorities and shown that he was taking steps to combat an admitted gambling problem.

His punishment is the first in a betting scandal which exploded while the Italian national team was preparing for their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set for a longer ban for gambling on matches, including those of AC Milan while he was still playing for the seven-time European champions.