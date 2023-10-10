Justice Nweze, jurist of impeccable character – CJN

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola has described the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Centus Nweze as a jurist of impeccable character who has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the Nigerian judiciary sector.

Ariwoola said this during a tvaledictory Court session in honour of late Nweze on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Nweze that I knew very well and had remarkable acquaintance with, was a dogged fighter for whatever cause he believed in; yet an astute advocate of the arts of mediation and reconciliation.

“He became a formidable refuge to a vast clan of followers who continually drew inspiration, succour and strength to guide their journey through life,” the CJN said.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdulateef Fagbemi commended the apex court for honouring Nweze for his outstanding contribution to laws and nation.

Fagbemi was represented by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba.

“Nweze’s judicial activism, intellectualism and exploit will continue to illuminate the legal jurisprudence”.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau also praised Nweze for his contribution, erudition and promotion of the country’s laws.

NAN reports that Justice Nweze was sworn-in as the Justice of the Supreme Court on October 29, 2014 and died on July 29, in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 64 years.

He was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 25th September, 1958.