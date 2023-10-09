Justice ministry digitalises laws of Abia state, establishes work station

By Steve Oko

Abia State has established Integrated Information Communication Technology- ICT Work Station to speed up the process of justice dispensation in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the work station at the Ministry of Justice headquarters Umuahia, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, said the project marked a major breakthrough in justice administration in the state.

He said that before the Gov. Alex Otti-led administration came on board, laws of Abia State had been scattered in different places and difficult to locate, hence the decision of the Governor to change the narrative.

The Commissioner who regretted that the laws of Abia State were last updated in 2005, explained that the digitalisation of the state laws would make it easy for any law of the state to be accessed.

” Upon assumption of office as Attorney General, I found out that the laws of the state were last updated in 2005. We have our laws scattered everywhere. So, having access to them was very difficult. I kept running around trying to find where to locate each law. So, we tried to locate a law App provider to help us digitalise our laws, and I’m glad the dream has come true.”

The Commissioner further said that the centre would help protect the confidentiality of sensitive Government legal documents which the Ministry had hitherto, produced at business centres.

He further noted that the innovation was in line with the e-governace mantra of the Otti-led administration.

” What motivated me is that Gov. Otti wants things done the right way. We are talking of e-governace and the Ministry of Justice will take the lead. This is part of the dream to digitalise governance in the spirit of new Abia.

Adding her voice, the State Director of Legal Services, Mrs Ajuike Uwaoma, said that “the Work Station is a one-stop shop where lawyers in the Ministry can comfortably work in having access to all the facilities they need to function effectively”.

Speaking further she said:”Before now we used to go to the Business Centres, and the risk with that particular exercise was that we were exposing very crucial legal sensitive Government documents.

” Our lawyers will now come here to do their legal processes, and that speeds up the process of justice dispensation. It helps one to access Abia laws with ease, and it has anotation of cases that have been decided based on the laws.”

Mrs Uwoma who said that Abia was the second state after Lagos to digitalise her laws, said due process was followed in selecting the contractor that executed the project.

The station has 15 computer sets with printers and other gadets including internet access and 24-hour solar power supply.

In an interview, the law App provider, Mr Edward Kanu described the station as a legacy project, saying that Abia has become the first state in South East to digitalise her laws.

Kanu whose firm handled the digitalisation of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia, hailed the current administration in Abia for its drive towards e-governace.

Inaugurating the project, Wife of the state Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti expressed delight that Abia had keyed into digitalisation of laws which according to her, is the way to go.

She charged lawyers in the Justice Ministry to take advantage of the work station for optimal performance.