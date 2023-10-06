Just in: Sir Alex Ferguson loses wife Carthy aged 84

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, has passed away at the age of 84.

The Ferguson family issued a statement on her passing, asking for ‘privacy’ at this moment in time.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

In their statement, Manchester United condoled with the family while describing Lady Cathy as a tower of strength for Sir Alex.

The statement reads, “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”