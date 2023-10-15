OAP Dotun’s estranged wife makes u-turn, grants access to kids

Taiwo Oyebanjo, the estranged wife of On Air Personality Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has finally been granted access to the alienated father to see their two children.

Taiwo who made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, however, maintained that Dotun won’t be allowed to do videos for Instagram while stressing that her current address (with the kids) will be kept confidential.

She stated, “My lawyer suggested yesterday that through Daddy Freeze or Folake Falana, we can ensure a process for you to see our kids in 24 hours but you will not do your video for Instagram and our address will be kept confidential. You can also have them for holidays. Even for a start, you can unblock me and initiate a video call with them.”

Recall that things took a worse turn between the duo after Dotun took to social media to call out Taiwo for denying him access to their two children.

Dotun in his outburst, shared court records proving joint custody of their girls between him and Taiwo, the younger sister of well-known Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo, alias Dbanj.

In several of his messages, he also attacked Dbanj and threatened to reveal his phone number if he wasn’t given access to his kids.

Taiwo alleged in an earlier statement that Dotun had abused her in the marriage, resulting in her making the decision to run for her life and protect the kids from her estranged husband.

Her words: “I was abused for several years and ran for my life; this has nothing to do with Dapo.

“Every decision I made was to protect the girls from you.”