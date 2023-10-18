Just in: Ashiru replaces Umahi as Deputy Senate Leader

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has announced the appointment of Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru (APC, Kwara South) as its new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

It equally announced the appointment of Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka as its new Deputy Chief Whip.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the new appointments during Wednesday’s plenary.

Before his appointment, Ashiru, was the Deputy Chief Whip. His appointment to the new position was to fill the vacancy by the appointment of Senator Dave Umahi as Minister of Works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

…Details later