Just in: 4 students of Nasarawa state university abducted

By David Odama

LAFIA —Four Students of the Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi were last night reportedly abducted by people suspected to be kidnappers in Angwan ka’are, a community in Keffi Local government Area of the state.

The students who were said to be kidnapped outside the university campus at 10.30 pm Monday include: Rahila Hanya – SLT 100 Level, Josephine Gershon a Computer Science 100 Level, Rosemary Samuel of Business Administration 100 Level and Goodness Samuel of the department of Geography 100 also Level.

Speaking when contacted, the University Head of Information and Protocol, Abraham Ekpo said the university authority was aware of the information about the incident.

He said the university internal security was working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the release of the students.

Confirming the abduction, the Nasarawa state police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, on Tuesday, said the command was aware of the students abduction at about 12:55am following a distress call received that a house located at angwan ka’are, keffi was invaded by unidentified armed men.

”The police in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly when a distress call was received and commenced combing the area and are still on the trail of the abductors” DSP Nansel declared.

Meanwhile the PPRO said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

It would be recalled that in recent times there has been increase in crime rate in Keffi Local Government Area, including cases of male private manhood disappearance, rape, kidnapping among other crimes within the university community especially in Angwan Lambu , High court and some part of LGA.