Judgement: ‘Our judicial system has proven itself’ — PDP’s Gov Adeleke hails Tinubu’s victory

Gov. Ademola Adeleke has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court, saying the time to unite for Nigeria is now.

The apex court had on Thursday dismissed the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and their presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.

The appellants had challenged the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Feb. 25 poll and sought to overturn the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The supreme court, however, dismissed the appeal, holding that new evidence could not be introduced at the stage of appeal.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Thursday in Osogbo, Adeleke said “our judicial system has once again proven itself in tackling disputes that arise from our elections”.

The statement repoted the governor as making the remarks in the presence of the ‘Iyaloja General’ of Nigeria, Folasade Ojo-Tinubu, in Ede.

Ojo-Tinubu, was at Ede, the country home of the governor, to attend the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the father of the state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Alhaji Wahab Ayofe.

Adeleke, who noted the finality of the apex court ruling on disputes on the 2023 presidential election, said the resolution of the questions that surrounded the election would bring about focus in confronting the many challenges facing Nigeria.

He commended the main opposition candidate in the election for deepening the country’s electoral jurisprudence by testing their complaints at the court of law.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate President Tinubu on his judicial victory at the apex court.

“It is my hope that your administration will bring progress, unity, and prosperity to our nation, and I want to restate my commitment to partner you in offering good governance for our people,” he said.