Judgement Day: Supreme Court begins ruling amidst heavy security

The Supreme Court The Supreme Court is about to rule on Abubakar’s motion seeking to file fresh evidence, specifically the Chicago State University records of President Bola Tinubu amidst heavy security.

A presence of heavily-armed security personnel around the vicinity and adjoining roads leading in and out of the Supreme Court, venue of the judgment.

Earlier, cameramen from Media houses were not allowed access to the premises.

From the Secretariat down to the Supreme Court junction to the main auditorium, combined security men including the Police and the Department of State Security (DSS) manned the sections and only allowed duly accredited personalities and Journalists entrance into the courtroom.

Justice Inyang Okoro and 6 others of the apex court reserved judgment in Mr Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Bola Tinubu.

Other Justices on the 7-man panel are Uwani Abaji, Lawal Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Tijani Abubakar, and Emma Agim.