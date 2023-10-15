Joshua’s hopes of Wilder clash suffer fresh blow

Joshua-Wilder

Anthony Joshua’s hopes of a dream match against Deontay Wilder have been dealt a significant blow. Joshua and Wilder were in talks for a fight but negotiations ultimately fell through.

And chances of the two parties sitting around the table again now appear less likely as Andy Ruiz Jr has swooped in for a match against the Bronze Bomber. Ruiz has demanded a reopening of negotiations between him and Wilder for a heavyweight battle.

And the Mexican-American bruiser appears so keen to lock horns with the 37-year-old that he hinted he could forfeit the lion’s share of the purse. Ruiz told Fight Hub TV: “Me and him [Wilder] need to negotiate.

We need to talk man-to-man, Let’s fight. “If it’s not 50-50, let’s negotiate whatever it is. Let’s make it happen. I’m going to beat your a**e.” Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott issued another blow in Joshua’s hopes of a bout against his fighter.