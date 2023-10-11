Jonathan, West African Elders call for calm, patience in Liberia after election

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has sued for calm and patience in Liberia as the citizens await the final tallying and official declaration of the results of last Tuesday’s general elections by the country’s National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The Forum which deployed a mediation mission to Liberia a few days before the elections also cautioned the politicians and their supporters to desist from announcing unconfirmed results in order not to heat up the polity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Monrovia by WAEF head of mission and former President of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the elders however commended Liberians for their patriotism and peaceful disposition during the October 10, 2023 elections.

The Forum further praised Liberia for consolidating democracy in the last two decades and called on all Liberians to strive to keep a positive image by maintaining law and order, according to a press release issued by Ikechukwu Eze, Dr Jonathan’s spokesman.

Below is the full text of the statement:

A CALL FOR CALM AND UNDERSTANDING AS VOTE COLLATION CONTINUES AFTER LIBERIA’S OCTOBER 10, 2023 ELECTIONS

The West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) Mediation Mission to Liberia, 2023, commends Liberians for their patriotism and belief in the nation’s democracy, given their peaceful conduct and the large turnout of voters during the October 10, 2023, general elections.

The Forum also commends the candidates in the last elections for heeding the call to respect the Farmington River Declaration and act in a manner that would encourage their followers to tow the path of peace during and after the elections.

The conduct and level of patriotism demonstrated by youths and women is highly commendable. As demonstrated by women and young people not only participating but leading and taking ownership of the process.

The Forum is equally impressed with the deployment and professionalism of the Joint Security Team. We call on them to remain vigilant and for all Liberians to remain calm as we await the official announcement of the results by the National Electoral Commission.

There was also adequate deployment of security and electoral personnel in all voting precincts visited. It is equally commendable that in some of these precincts, young women were not only included but leading the process.

The Forum reiterates its earlier statement praising Liberia’s achievements as a beacon for peaceful elections and seamless transitions in the last two decades. The Forum calls on all Liberians to strive to keep this positive democratic image by maintaining law and order as vote collation continues.

The Forum is encouraged by the commitment of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver on its mandate of concluding the electoral process in a transparent manner that renews the hope, trust and confidence of the Liberian people on the nation’s democracy.

At the same time, we urge the political parties and their supporters to show restraint by abstaining from the announcement of unconfirmed results or posting of the same online until the National Electoral Commission concludes the tallying process and officially declares the results.

The Forum wishes Liberians a successful outcome of the 2023 elections and commits to remain engaged with the country as a dependable ally in the development process in line with its objective of contributing to the consolidation of democracy and good governance in the West African sub-region.