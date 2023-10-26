Join Tinubu to rescue Nigeria, Nwosu tells Atiku, Obi

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has called on presidential candidates of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the rescue of Nigeria.

Nwosu made the call in his congratulatory message to Tinubu, where he urged Atiku and Obi to respectively accept President Tinubu’s appeal for cooperation to move the country forward.

Nowsu said, “I equally commend the two leading runner-up candidates for enriching our democracy and jurisprudence. They are indeed democrats, but they should accept the reality that all avenue for redress has been exhausted.

“As patriots and statesmen they must now rise above the discord of the elections to support Mr President in rescuing our country from its present challenges”.