Jennifer Obaze: Nigeria’s top violinist unleashing power of strings

Jennifer Obaze, top violinist .

Jennifer Obaze, a seasoned violinist with over a decade of experience, performed an incredible concert named ‘Unleash The Power Of Strings’ on September 2, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, highlighting her exceptional talent and persistent drive.

Jennifer demonstrated her musical flexibility in a captivating 30-minute session, flawlessly shifting between classical current and Highlife Music.

Her violin charmed the crowd by fusing several musical styles. The difficulty Jennifer endured two hours before the event was what made it so memorable. Jennifer suffered a finger injury on her left hand, which is a nightmare for instrumentalists, yet she endured with grace, producing a spectacular performance.

The concert commenced with Johann Pachelbel’s renowned “Canon in D,” followed by a delightful mashup of Maroon 5’s hit “Memories”.

However, the highlight of the evening was Jennifer’s reimagined Nigerian Highlife medley, paying tribute to legendary musicians like Evi Edna Ogholi (Queen of Nigerian Reggae), and Bobby Benson. Her rendition of “Rirovara” (Dry Your Tears) “Taxi Driver” and “Omopupa” left an indelible mark.

Jennifer was supported by an exceptional ensemble of musicians and their seamless performance highlighted their shared love for music and demonstrated their passion.

Her dedication to her craft continued beyond the live session, as she premiered a video of the concert on YouTube on October 1, allowing people all over the world to enjoy and be inspired by her music.

Her status as Nigeria’s leading female violinist is well-deserved as she has shared the stage with prominent musicians and frequented prestigious locations such as the O2 Indigo Greenwich, London.

Finally, the presentation demonstrated not only her musical prowess but also her constant determination.

Her talent, professionalism, and dedication have established a high bar for artists.

Jennifer Obaze, Nigeria’s top female violinist, continues to inspire and enchant audiences throughout the world, confirming that brilliance in music knows no limits.