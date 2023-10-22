Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi-Wellington unveils beauty brand, Sanaa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Two Nollywood actresses, Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi-Wellington have joined forces to launch a beauty brand known as Sanaa. The unveiling of the product took place at Art Twenty One Gallery, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos penultimate Friday, October 13, 2023 before a lush audience that included personalities like Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, IK Osakioduwa, Kehinde Bankole, Basketmouth, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima Okojie, Shaffy Bello and a host of others.

According to the founders, Sanaa is born out of the Swahili word, meaning ‘art or work’. It embodies the synthesis of art and beauty, symbolizing the brand’s desire for women to view themselves and their beauty as works of art and to treat themselves like the masterpieces that they are.

The duo also highlighted that, “The Sanaa woman is confident, beautiful and treats her body like a work of art.

“She seeks to preserve her beauty and radiance through daily investments in her selfcare routine. In the future, the brand hopes to be a movement that redefines beauty as a blend of art and wisdom, a balance of external radiance and the internal well-being that is wrought from a dedicated practice of self- love. Our brand helps each member of the community attain the highest standards of quality skin” they echoed.

Actor, Koye Kekere Ekun was the host of the night as he welcomed guests to the star-studded event with an ambiance of style and class. After a formal welcome, Moyosolaoluwa Olowokure led a spoken word session providing expressive commentary that echoes the event’s theme and enriches the art-centric environment. Soon after, Waje gave a beautiful and commanding performance before the panel session where the duo of Jemima Osunde and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, founders of the Sanaa brand engaged guests on what they were offering. IK Osakioduwa later held a session of product positioning and purchase whilst selected models interacted with the products to the guests.

The products unveiled include cleansing serums, beauty oils and facial moisturizers. The brand believes that everyone deserves the canvas of healthy, radiant skin to paint their story upon. Thus, conceiving their serums to be vials of artistry, designed to nurture the skin and soul alike. In addition they expressed that, “For us, every woman is a work of art, shaped by the brushstrokes of her life’s experiences, the hues of her heritage and the textures of her personal journey. Sanaa pays homage to each woman’s journey and provides her the tools to attain beauty that radiates from the inside.”