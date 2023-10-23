Japa Syndrome, not totally bad – Augustine University Ilara-Epe, VC

…As Otedola is appointed Chancellor

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, AUI, Lagos State, Prof. Christopher Odetunde, has said Nigerians going abroad for further education is not totally bad, as it would help equip people with different experiences and ideas that could help national growth.

He stated this on Monday while briefing the press on activities lined up for the fifth convocation ceremony of the institution.

Odetunde also announced that business mogul, Mr Femi Otedola, has been appointed the Chancellor of the institution.

“With the number of public and private universities, there are still not enough spaces to admit all the qualified admission seekers in the country. So, those who can afford it have to go elsewhere to acquire the knowledge they desire.

“There is nothing wrong with the Japa Syndrome, people who go abroad will acquire experiences that may be different from what those who stay here would have. When you cross fertilise those ideas and experiences, the country would be better for it,” he said.

On the choice of Otedola as the Chancellor of the university, the VC described Otedola as somebody that has contributed immensely to the growth of the university.

“I know Mr Femi Otedola well and I know he will do the right thing. He has been of great value to the university and he has a lot of connections and he shares the vision of Augustine University to be a leading global provider of career-oriented services,” he said.

On how to help artisans with little or no formal education to be certificated along their professional lines, the VC said the university would soon start a Centre for Human Development where such persons would be trained by experts in the university and given certificate.

“It is not everybody that should go or can attend a university. Some people are so talented and can perform magic with their hands. In order to get a sort of guarantee for them in the eye of the public, we will train them and issue them certificate. The public would know that we are vouching for their competence by the certificate we issue them,” he explained.

The VC frowned at the situation where youths now see politics as the only means to make it in life, and called for moral regeneration in the country.

On what the university has achieved over time, Odetunde said from the 150 pioneer students, hundreds have come in with more courses introduced.