Japa Syndrome: FG must revive local industries – Joseph Effiong

The federal government has been implored to address the lingering brain drain among the youth, stressing urgent investment in local industries.

This is as migration among youths soars, even as recent report by Phillips Consulting confirms that over 52 per cent professionals are planning to leave the country within a year.

Addressing the press recently, Managing Director of UpdateAfrika Communications, Joseph Effiong averred that worker attrition in the country popularly termed ‘Japa syndrome’ has denied the country the human capital needed to bolster its economy.

He stated that the authority must hasten to take key economic measures that will put the situation under control, which included collaborating with stakeholders to develop agenda for economy and social inclusion.

More importantly, he advised that the government should consider transferring labor and economic resources from low-productivity to high-productivity sectors.

By this, he said Nigeria can effectively harness the yields of local industries. Quoting a Brookings Institute report, Effiong while analysing Nigeria’s industries said although the tradable services sector sits atop the productivity ladder with huge economic prospects, it is challenged by its inability to accommodate labour in large numbers.

“To leverage the full potential of this sector, the government will need to design and implement national skills programmes aimed at upskilling young Nigerians to ensure many more embrace digital skills and capabilities”, he submitted.

As par the manufacturing industry, the youth ambassador said the sector sits at the middle of the productivity ladder and can accommodate labour in large numbers.

He said, “Nigeria’s rising population which is projected to reach 428 million by 2050, it’s rich mineral resources, and adoption of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) were all positive indicators for manufacturing sector growth. However, Nigeria’s infrastructure gap and inadequate power supply have continued to threaten the sector’s growth and competitiveness”.

As a way out, Effiong tasked the government with on industrial policy that will drive the competitiveness of local firms within the manufacturing sector.

“Such policies must be integrated with Nigeria’s AfCFTA strategy and support transition of small-scale firms that are often the drivers of job creation in the country”, he added.