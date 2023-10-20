Japa: Stop migrating to other countries, let’s build Nigeria, Youths told

Youth

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Minister of Youth development, Jamila Ibrahim has advised youths to join hands in the development of Nigeria, urging them not to consider migration to other developed countries as an option.

The Minister who was represented by Assistant Director Of the Ministry, Oyekan Adedoyin said this in an event organized by ILEAD AFRICA,in it’s Youth Agenda Summit, themed, Actioning the Nigeria we want on Friday in Abuja.

Jamila also encouraged youths to be a part of the building process, adding that the government will play its role in placing a better structure for Nigeria.

She said, “Nigeria as we have it is so complex, but we need to be part of the building process. Government is ready and really working, what the government did first is the development of a youth ministry that stands alone, there are more youths in appointment position, this is a clarion call for the youths.

“We can’t stop anybody from migration, even In Europe, they travel, people move from Denmark to England, people move from Sweden to America, just for greener pastures, but the government is trying to develop a platform that will make people to stay, so we have new innovations that will be put in place soon.

“As we embark upon this transformative journey, let us seize this moment to amplify the voices of our youth, cultivate collaborative endeavours, and ignite positive change. Our youth are not just leaders in the making; they are leaders of today, driving sustainable innovation and progress. Through unity, innovation, and a shared sense of purpose, we collectively pave the way toward a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous Nigeria.” Jamila said.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Abiodun Easier challenged the youths to invest in their digital innovative skills, and use their talents to drive the change we need.

She said, “I am challenging the youths to look inwards, they should see how they can use their digital innovations and skills to help address the problem we are facing in the country”.

Speaking on Migration, Abiodun said, ” people feel there are a lot of opportunities outside this country and as a result of this, a lot of people have lost their lives. It is an appeal to the youth, they can use their innovation to drive the purpose of this country. With patience and commitment, you can contribute your quota to the development of our country for things to change; we are calling our expertrate in developed world, to come back home and use your knowledge to drive and invest in this country.” She said.

In his words, Chief Executive ILEAD AFRICA, Yusuff Abiodun said ‘Today makes a significant day in history which is the endsars movement, we are also here today in the same spirit of activism to advocate for more accountability and transparency in our society and to also call on the government to engage youths in their decision and making policy’.

Youth Agenda Summit is a platform created for young people to promote their active participation in governance and empower them become active citizens.