‘Japa’ not only path to success, Al Tarzi advises Nigerian graduates

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: Chief Executive Officer of Nexford University, Fadl Al Tarzi, has cautioned Nigerian graduates against seeing traveling out of the country as the only option to achieve success in life, saying Africa has the potential of becoming the largest supplier of global workforce in the nearest future.



The Nexford CEO also expressed confidence in Nigerian students, hailing their resilience and commitment to research.



He said, “Take control of your destinies and forge your paths with determination and creativity. Remember, ‘Japa’ is not the only path to success. In this era of remote work, jobs are transcending geographical boundaries, and Africa with its youthful population, is poised to be the cradle of tomorrow’s global workforce. There is an undeniable truth in this, Africa is where tomorrow’s workforce will come from.



“Our ancestors have traversed continents, shaping economies and societies. Nigerians in the United States are, on average, twice as educated as the average American. It is time for you to ascend to leadership, redefine perceptions, and engrave your marks on societies, whether here in Nigeria or beyond your borders.



“If your journey takes you to foreign lands, remember, you are the architects of perceptions, the ambassadors of our values. Make those lands realize the privilege of hosting Nigerian talent. Showcase your superior skills and let the world witness the value you add, the legacy you create.”



On her part, Nexford Country Director, Oghogho Inneh, noted that the university’s standard e-learning platform and flexibility in learning stand out among its peers.



The 2023 graduation event of the university witnessed master classes, a career fair with Nigeria’s leading companies, a start-up demo, and an exhibition in Lagos State.



Also, five Nigerian students were awarded during the graduation ceremony. Among them was James Ogo-Oluwa Osinowo who emerged as the Valedictorian of the Year for Class 2023.

Others awarded were Adeshile Oluwabusayo who emerged as the Best Peer Mentor for BBA (Undergraduate Degree) and Monsuru Adebayo Popoola, Best Peer Mentor MBA (Graduate Degree).

While Daniel Oreofe was also awarded the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, Sonter Samuel James emerged as the Outstanding Brand Ambassador.



During the start-up pitches and exhibition, seasoned experts like Iyin Aboyeji of Future Africa, and Napa Onwusah, Leader for AWS Startups in Africa among others tutored the graduates.

The master class sessions centred on building and scaling a startup, designing a fulfilling career, becoming globally relevant, sales skills for founders, and succeeding in a remote job environment.

Speaking, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, said academic institutions like Nexford would help Nigeria fix human capital deficiencies.



Ezekwesili, a board member of NXU, noted that the university is one of the global institutions that have visibly given the skills that are necessary for the 21st century.



“If we increase our Gross Domestic Product and we spread the sources of our GDP, what we will have is inclusive prosperity, so we must have graduates of this kind from as many institutions as possible,” she noted.

Tonye Cole, Co-founder/former Group Executive Director, Sahara Group, in his keynote address, urged the graduates to expect challenges as they move to the next phase of life.



He said, “Do not be afraid to fail, even when you do, start again, try again and retrace your steps, and be courageous for every success story has stories to tell.



“You have to decide on your own but you must seek wisdom to guide your steps, this is key because it is what you need to navigate the world and keep your eyes on your goal.”