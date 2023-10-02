Japa: Don’t wish evil for people staying back in Nigeria  – Oyedele

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Taiwo Oyedele, has urged people leaving Nigeria not to wish bad for those, who have decided to stay back in the country.

Oyedele stated this while speaking at The Covenant Nation’s non-political and non-partisan national development fair, the Platform on Monday.

He said, “There is nothing wrong with leaving. Don’t get me wrong. But if you leave, don’t wish the rest of us bad.

“And while you are here and continue to be here, don’t wish us evil. If you have citizens who are actively working against their own country, there is no amount of prayers you will pray, that country will not succeed.”

Oyedele noted that the decision of Nigerians, who have decided not to travel abroad is valid.

He said, “Even if you are planning to leave, just remember, there are 95 per cent of us who cannot go anywhere.”

Noting the importance of patriotism, Oyedele said no foreigner can develop Nigeria.

He said, “All the countries that were developed were developed by their people.”

Oyedele noted that strong institutions and investments in manpower are key to building a great country and thus governments must at all levels pay attention to these areas.

He urged them to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying that way, people would not be eager to leave the country.