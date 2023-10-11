Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated for 7 years

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband, Will Smith, have secretly been separated for the last seven years. She also admitted they were still trying to ‘figure out’ what the future of their marriage looks like.

DailyMail UK said the 52-year-old shared the shock news about her marriage in a new interview with People. Jada Pinkett Smith will also open up about their relationship in more detail in a sit-down with NBC News.

Speaking to People, Jada admitted that she and Will, 55, have been separated since 2016.

She said they were, in fact, living separately when her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022 .

Will strode onto the stage in a burst of fury over a joke that had been made about his wife’s bald hairstyle.

Jada noted that no permanent decisions have been made about the future of her marriage, explaining that she and Will are ‘still figuring it out’.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she said. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like.

“On paper, it all looked grand. I had the beautiful family, the superstar husband, the lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune,” the DailyMail quotes her new book.

However, Jada Pinkett Smith says that, behind the scenes, “I’d fallen into despair and wanted to be on this earth less and less.”