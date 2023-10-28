Iyalode Lawson was no-nonsense, hardworking woman – Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Iyalode of Egbaland and Yorubaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson, as a woman who lived a worthwhile life, as well as being a very generous personality.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo said, the late educationist and industrialist contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria in general.

According to him, “Iyalode Lawson lived a worthwhile life and she did well in life. I knew she had been down, but, I don’t really know the cause.

“She was a fantastic human being and she was a no-nonsense person, hardworking and a very generous personality. I will miss her sorely,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

For her contributions to the economic growth of the country and community development, the former President as the country’s President in 2004, honoured the late Educationist and industrialist with Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR).

Late Alaba Lawson was the founder of the popular Alaba Lawson Group of Schools and has been assisting some indigent pupils on scholarships in the school.

After initial rejection by her late mother, she was eventually installed with the title of Iyalode of Egbaland in August, 1999. She came to become the Iyalode Yorubaland in August, 2008.