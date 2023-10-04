Itsekiri group felicitates with Eyesan over NNPCL’s executive appointment

Eyesan

Iwere Oil and Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (IOGMAN) has felicitated with their mother and sister Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan on her appointment as the Executive Vice President, of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL Upstream.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its chairman and Secretary Comrade Paul Ashima and Barr P.O Akpofure describes the newly appointed NNPCL EVP in Charge of Upstream Operations as a Virtuoso, Titan of impeccable intellectualism in her career coupled with her proven track record of moral rectitude.

The statement reads, ”Indeed Madam has given countless pivotal contributions to the growth of our nation’s Oil and Gas Industry with radiant ideas that have over time brought efficient results.



“Now again as she is now found worthy of elevation by our beloved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Executive Vice President (EVP) of NNPC Ltd Upstream, we believe the much-awaited transformation has come, because she is capable of bringing her wealth of knowledge to resuscitate our ailing oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“We also want to use this medium to support her as she drives the mandate of repositioning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for better achievement and sustainable productivity.

“We as Iwere Oil and Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (IOGMAN) once again felicitate with her as we stand on our objectives to deliver the latent and obvious dividends of oil and gas business to (Iwere) ethnic grassroots stakeholders and business entities.

“Our prayer is that God shall continue to bless our own Amazon, Eyesan with knowledge, wisdom, and guidance to steer the nation oil and gas resources to impact Nigeria and Sub-sahara Africa to grandeur position amongst the Oil Producing Economic Countries (OPEC) nations of the world.

“ Our members include Engr Williams Otimeyin Aiyemo BOT Chairman, Engr. Rex Apoh Vice Chairman BOT. Pst Toju Poto (vice Chairman) Engr Tsokoh Frank (assistant secretary) Mr Jonatan Leme.(Financial secretary)”.