It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesman in the southeast and former gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu state, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi close ranks with President Tinubu to commence the process of healing Nigeria.

Onoh’s urge is coming on the heels of President Tinubu’s victory in the Supreme Court, which upheld the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) that Tinubu was the valid and duly elected President of Nigeria on the March 25 presidential election.

Reacting to the judgment, Onoh said: “I hail and congratulate our President and our great party, the APC, on the Supreme Court victory. For Mr. President, it’s now time to work and also time to convince Nigerians that there was no cabal that hijacked his presidency, he should remember what we went through in the hands of the past cabal that tried to frustrate his presidency reasons why we said “Never again.

“It now time for Mr. President to focus on governance, diligence in his appointments, time to unify our party, time to make amends, time to renew old bonds with true friends, time to heal old wounds, time to unite than divide and time to amend mistakes that have so far been made.

“This is time to be the President of a United Nigeria because there is no more legal distractions around him, Nigerians are suffering, Nigerians are crying, Nigerians our in search of hope. It’s time to go back on track to renew hope for Nigerians who are currently in a state of hopelessness.

” My utmost respect goes to H.E. Atiku Abubakar(Daddy Cool) irrespective of all the political shenanigans, his immense contribution to the development of our nation can never be taken for granted. We must give him immense credit for sustaining a good fight in defence of his aspiration, it takes a lot of courage, tenacity, and dedication to walk on such a thorny road. History will be kind to him. I urge His Excellency to use his persistent energy to close ranks with President Tinubu, let’s come together to build the Nigeria of our dreams. I also give immense credit and respect to H.E. Peter Obi for his consistency in pursuit of his aspiration despite all discouraging odds staked against him. Peter Obi has forever changed the political landscape of Nigeria, and inspired a new political movement in Nigeria who in defence of their mandate can be Obidently Disobedient, but irrespective of that, their impact was felt in the Nigerian political space and their voice heard loud and clear. I also urge His Excellency Peter Obi to come in the same way and reorient his Obidients to a unified progressive state of thinking that will be beneficial to all of us.

“I also thank the supreme Court judges that defiled all the intimidations, threats and harassments, to cast aside emotions and sentiments and delivered the judgement for history will be kind to them.

“Like it or not, Asiwaju has come to stay like the rock of Gibraltar. If you love him, he will always be in your heart; you hate him, he will always be in your mind. What is constant is that he remains your President, but this is a time to restitute and heal Nigeria.” I have no regrets nor apology for Comments credited to my person during and after the campaign up till today’s Supreme court judgement in defence of my Principal and our President and if he were to run for office again in a next life I’ll do the same without regrets.