Isreal/Hamas war: We call for international laws to resolve ongoing crisis — Palestine Ambassador

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria Abdallah Shawesh has called for the application of international laws to resolve the lingering crisis between his country and Israel.

He made the call in Abuja during a press conference on the ongoing war between the two countries.

Ambassador Abdullah also called on the international community to stop treating Israel as a nation above the law, calling for fair treatment of all parties.

He said the lives of all individuals matter and condemned the killings ongoing in both countries.

On whether the Palestinian government is in support of the Hamas group, Ambassador Abdullah said the group was not a terrorist organisation but fighting the course of the people to liberate their land from Israeli occupation.

Ambassador Shawesh to said a ceasefire agreement between the warring parties depends on Israel which he said own a comprehensive military formation with support from allies like the United States.

He said many women and children were killed, medical doctors displaced and Ambulances destroyed in the renewed onslaught adding that one of the oldest churches in the world was destroyed by the Israeli forces.